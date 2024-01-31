Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.91 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

