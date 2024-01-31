Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

AIZ opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

