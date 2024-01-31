ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Desjardins

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources Company Profile

Shares of ATX stock opened at C$0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.80. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81.

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.