ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Desjardins

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
ATEX Resources Company Profile
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
