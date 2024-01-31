Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,702.7 days.

Atlas Arteria Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MAQAF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

