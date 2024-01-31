Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $217.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.82.

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $257.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,635. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $138,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.