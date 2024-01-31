Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $257.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.87. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,157,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.82.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

