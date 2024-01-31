Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 on March 1st

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

LON:ROOF opened at GBX 75.84 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.40. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.10 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.94.

Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy

In related news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,410 ($15,776.76). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

