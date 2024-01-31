ATS (ATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$59.14 on Wednesday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

