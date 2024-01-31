ATS (ATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million.
ATS Price Performance
Shares of ATS stock opened at C$59.14 on Wednesday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.