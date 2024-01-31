Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80.
Autoneum Company Profile
