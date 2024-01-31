Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

