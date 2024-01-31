Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

