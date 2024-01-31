Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 0.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 507,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 399,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

ASM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

