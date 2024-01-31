Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

