Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) vs. New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Critical Analysis

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) and New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and New Tripoli Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.25% 18.03% 1.70% New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Tripoli Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and New Tripoli Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and New Tripoli Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.28 billion 2.56 $307.17 million $5.51 10.30 New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats New Tripoli Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

