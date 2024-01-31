B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $130.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $139.90.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

