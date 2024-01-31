B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTO

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.78 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.