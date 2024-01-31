Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $147.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $145.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $112.12 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $30,460,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

