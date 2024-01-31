Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on March 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

