Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on March 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of BBDO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

