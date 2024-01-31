Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 15th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

