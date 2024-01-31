Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

