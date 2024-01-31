BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.