BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $30.34 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

