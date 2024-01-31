Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,782 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $404,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.