Barclays Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 165,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

