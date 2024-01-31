Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $107.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

