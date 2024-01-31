Barclays Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE OMC opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

