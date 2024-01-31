Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $8.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.
Barings BDC Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.