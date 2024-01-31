Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $8.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

About Barings BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

