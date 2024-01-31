Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

