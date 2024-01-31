Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.57 ($10.76).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle acquired 27,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £147,481.68 ($187,492.60). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 539 ($6.85) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 695 ($8.84). The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,368.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 540.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 290.63.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

