Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

