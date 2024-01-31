Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $880.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $6,041,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

