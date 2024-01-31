Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,736 ($34.78) and last traded at GBX 2,736 ($34.78), with a volume of 306280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,680 ($34.07).

Specifically, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05). Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,549.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,308.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.32, a P/E/G ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

