Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion 0.51 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.08 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

