BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,595,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 15,056,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

BHP Group Stock Down 5.5 %

BHP Group stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

