BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,595,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 15,056,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.
BHP Group Stock Down 5.5 %
BHP Group stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.