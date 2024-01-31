Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

