Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,283,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 14,307,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.4 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

BIREF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

