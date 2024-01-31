Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDIMF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.10. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

