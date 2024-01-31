Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

