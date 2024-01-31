Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.66. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

