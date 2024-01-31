BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $3.75

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BKCC opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

