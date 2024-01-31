Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $30.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.50 to $30.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.