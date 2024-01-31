Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $945.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,997,450 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

