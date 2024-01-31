Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.94

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 178382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Blue Bird Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $945.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,997,450 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

