Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

OBDC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,449,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,477,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,009,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.