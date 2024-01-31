BMO Capital Markets Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $245.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $236.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

