Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.25.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN stock opened at C$70.20 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$52.94 and a twelve month high of C$74.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

