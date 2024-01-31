Booking’s (BKNG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,850.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking stock opened at $3,555.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,408.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,164.62. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

