Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.01% of Boot Barn worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,533,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

