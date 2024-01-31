Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BFH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NYSE BFH opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

